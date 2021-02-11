Power Dynamos Coach Perry Mutapa is satisfied with the goalless draw his side settled for against Green Eagles in the away midweek rescheduled FAZ Super Division match played in Choma.

Mutapa described the match against Eagles as tough.

He acknowledged that it is not easy for visiting teams to win at Independence Stadium in Choma.

“Tough game, it could have gone either way but obviously coming from a loss I will take a point from this pitch. Playing away in Choma I will take a point because it is not to come here and get a point,” Mutapa said.

Prior to this game, Power lost 2-1 to Lusaka Dynamos in the capital city.

“I think in the last three, four, five years I think Choma Eagles have done well because most of the time they have been winning from here.”

“You could see from today’s game it could have gone either way. Both teams had chances to score so it is a fair result for me,” Mutapa said.

Power are eighth on the table with 20 points and two games in hand.