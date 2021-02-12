9.5 C
UNZA Completes the Construction of two lecture theatres with combined sitting capacity of 700

By Chief Editor
The University of Zambia (UNZA) has completed the construction of the teaching and learning complex housing two lecture theatres with a cumulative sitting capacity of 700 students.

The Teaching and Learning Complex constructed at the UNZA main campus in the space between the Confucius Institute and Population Studies teaching building, is made possible with funds internally generated by UNZA through the partnership with Graduare Property Development Zambia Limited, the proprietors of East Park Mall.

The state-of-the-art project to be commissioned on 19th February, 2021, is comprised of two state-of-the-art lecture theatres with a sitting capacity of 350 each, two conference facilities with cumulative sitting capacity of 120 people, office spaces, computer laboratories, ablution blocks and kitchens.

The project will also provide ultra-modern office and ICT support equipment and infrastructure.

Meanwhile, UNZA Vice Chancellor Prof. Luke. E. Mumba has reaffirmed Management’s commitment to addressing infrastructure challenges.

The Vice Chancellor adds, that amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, UNZA is committed to expanding its infrastructure provision so as to safeguard and protect the lives of its staff and students through strict adherence to laid down guidelines such as social distancing and provision of hand washing facilities.

Previous articleGovernment increases both Maternity and Paternity Leave for Civil Servants

