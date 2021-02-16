9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, February 16, 2021
type here...
General News
Updated:

Minister Raphael Nakacinda dissolves Western Water Board Company due to irregularities

By Chief Editor
44 views
0
General News Minister Raphael Nakacinda dissolves Western Water Board Company due to...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Water Development, Sanitation and Environmental Protection Minister Raphael Nakacinda has dissolved the Western Water and Sanitation Company Board.

The dissolution of the Board is with immediate effect following a number of irregularities noted by the regulator National Water Supply and Sanitation Council (NWASCO).

Mr Nakacinda said inspections of Western Water and Sanitation Company have revealed a collapse in the governance systems and poor performance by management, resulting in deterioration in service delivery.

He explained that among the findings of the inspections were non-adherence to procurement and stores procedures, weak financial controls and compromised internal audit function among others.

“Among the findings of the inspections were non-adherence to procurement and stores procedures, weak financial controls and compromised Internal audit function among others, high Board expenses mainly attributed to travel, Board Interference in management operations and poor adherence to company systems and procedures,” he charged.

Mr Nakacinda has since directed the shareholders to hold an Annual General Meeting to nominate new members to sit on the Board.

And the Minister directed NWASCO to expedite their intervention in order to prevent any further deterioration in the performance of the utility.

Mr Nakacinda further pointed out that the stories circulating on social media implicating the Board Chairperson and his Vice of being corrupt are false and unsubstantiated according to the investigations.

This is contained in the statement availed to ZANIS in Lusaka today by the Ministry of Water Development, Sanitation and Environmental Protection Head of Media Relations Stanslous Ngosa.

Previous articleNorthwestern Province Minister happy with service delivery

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Minister Raphael Nakacinda dissolves Western Water Board Company due to irregularities

Water Development, Sanitation and Environmental Protection Minister Raphael Nakacinda has dissolved the Western Water and Sanitation Company Board. The...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Man defiles girl, 6, infects her with STI

General News editor - 12
The Chipata Magistrate Court has heard how a 47-years-old man allegedly defiled a minor and infected her with syphilis. And the accused, Auxensio Tembo,...
Read more

Mob attacks, kills 82 year old lady on suspicion of being a witch

General News Chief Editor - 20
An 82-year-old woman of Mupitashi area in Chingola, has been murdered on suspicion of being a witch. Copperbelt Province Police Commissioner Elias Chushi...
Read more

Residents patching roads and collecting money from motorists will be arrested- Ndola Mayor

General News Chief Editor - 35
Ndola Mayor Amon Chisenge has warned that people who illegally patch potholes on roads and are in the habit of collecting money from...
Read more

UPND in Monze should Focus on Developing the Constituency than attacking PF

General News Chief Editor - 39
The Patriotic Front (PF) party has warned the opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) leadership in Monze district to stop unwarranted verbal attacks...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.