Water Development, Sanitation and Environmental Protection Minister Raphael Nakacinda has dissolved the Western Water and Sanitation Company Board.

The dissolution of the Board is with immediate effect following a number of irregularities noted by the regulator National Water Supply and Sanitation Council (NWASCO).

Mr Nakacinda said inspections of Western Water and Sanitation Company have revealed a collapse in the governance systems and poor performance by management, resulting in deterioration in service delivery.

He explained that among the findings of the inspections were non-adherence to procurement and stores procedures, weak financial controls and compromised internal audit function among others.

"Among the findings of the inspections were non-adherence to procurement and stores procedures, weak financial controls and compromised Internal audit function among others, high Board expenses mainly attributed to travel, Board Interference in management operations and poor adherence to company systems and procedures," he charged.

Mr Nakacinda has since directed the shareholders to hold an Annual General Meeting to nominate new members to sit on the Board.

And the Minister directed NWASCO to expedite their intervention in order to prevent any further deterioration in the performance of the utility.

Mr Nakacinda further pointed out that the stories circulating on social media implicating the Board Chairperson and his Vice of being corrupt are false and unsubstantiated according to the investigations.

