Northwestern Province Minister Nathaniel Mubukwanu says there is a need to increase the capacity of civil servants to efficiently and effectively deliver services.

Mr. Mubukwanu says the civil service is the engine of any service delivery in the country hence the human resource functions delegated to the provincial committee have greatly helped to address the challenges such as staff confirmations and transfers.

“We are happy to say from the time the committee was formed, so far 215 cases of confirmations have been dealt with and this is a positive result for us as a province and we are proud of it,” he said.

Mr. Mubukwanu has since appealed to the Civil Service Commission to consider devolving additional functions saying the provincial committee is capable of handling any case as can be seen from the timely response in handling people’s concerns.

“I think the more responsibilities we are given, the more answerable we are going to be to the needs of the people we are mandated to save,” he said.

Mr. Mubukwanu said this in Solwezi today when Civil Service Commission vice chairperson, Hillary Chipango, who is leading a delegation of commissioners to monitor and evaluate progress on the delegated human resources management functions, called on him.

And Mr. Chipango said the delegation of functions resonates very well with public service values and principles that require the commission to provide prompt and efficient responses to people’s needs.

“In the last quarter of 2020, the commission was in Northwestern province to establish the human resources management committee and delegate some of the functions and promised that time and again we will be coming through to monitor how far they have gone with these functions,” he said.

He has commended the good works the team is doing in handling human resource cases since the committee was established.

He expressed hope that the delegation of these functions has led to timely decision making as well as promptly and effectively handle cases of confirmation and transfers.

“Currently we have a very positive feedback that quite a huge number of cases such as confirmations have been worked on in the province and this in itself comes from a long circle of processing these cases from districts, province and public service management division.

