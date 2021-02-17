The Center for Trade Policy and Development (CTPD) has noted with concern the sustained rise in inflation rate over the recent past.

The Inflation rose from 12.5 percent in January 2020 to 21.5 percent in January this year, implying that the cost of presentative consumption bundle has almost doubled in just one year.

CTPD Researcher for Public Finance Wakumelo Mataa recalled in a statement released to ZANIS in Lusaka today that during its last sitting in November 2020, the Bank of Zambia Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) projected inflation to average at 16.7 percent in the fourth quarter of 2020.

“However, this is less than the actual inflation outcome for the fourth quarter which averaged 18.1 percent, partly reflecting the accommodative policy stance taken by the committee in the previous quarter on one hand, and the weakening of the Kwacha on the other,” he said.

Mr. Mataa noted that while growth concerns have outweighed inflation worries in recent MPC meetings, the current deliberations should be informed by the heightening effect of the continued rise in inflation on the cost of living and doing business in the economy.

“We remain cognizant of the more relaxed stance taken by the MPC over the recent past, as the policy rate was lowered by 350 basis points in 2020, with a view to stir economic activity and support businesses as they were recovering from the down side effects of the lockdown,” he said.

He observed that although the incidence rate of Covid-19 has spiked in the second wave, there has been a radical shift in the response strategy as businesses have found innovative ways of sustaining their operations amidst the pandemic as opposed to closing down.

Mr. Mataa noted that this, coupled with recent International Monetary Fund (IMF) global growth prospects for 2021, has potential to underpin the improvement in domestic economic activity, thereby allowing BoZ some space to focus more on price stability in the medium term.

The Centre for Trade Policy and Development is a not-for–profit, membership based trade policy and development think tank which was established in 1999 and existed as the civil society trade network CSTNZ, until 2009 when it was rebranded as the Centre for Trade Policy and Development CTPD.

The mandate of CTPD is to influence pro-poor trade and investment reforms at national, regional and multilateral levels as well as facilitate the participation of various stakeholders, including member organizations, in ensuring that trade is used as a tool for poverty eradication.