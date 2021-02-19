9.5 C
Friday, February 19, 2021
No Covid-19 death in schools so far-Wina

By Chief Editor
Vice President Inonge Wina today told parliament that Zambia has not recorded any Covid-19 related deaths among pupils in schools which opened on February 1, 2021.

Mrs. Wina said government was ensuring that all pupils and teachers are protected against the spread of Covid-19 by providing all the necessary measures required to fight the spread of the virus in schools.

She was speaking today in parliament in responded to a question during the Vice President’s question time.

She explained that affected schools are inspected and provided with cleaning facilities to ensure that the premises are kept clean and safe to avoid more infections.

Meanwhile, Mrs. Wina explained that government prioritises the security and safety of the nation by putting up surveillance cameras designed to capture deaths where human eyes cannot reach for purposes of public safety.

She said public security and safety are a high priority to government adding that the public surveillance was part of the smart city project.

And Mrs. Wina has told parliament that the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock is soliciting funds to buy vaccines for cattle to protect them against foot to mouth and other diseases that affect herds in the country.

She said government was committed to ensuring that the agriculture sector is diversified through livestock rearing.

Previous articleClergyman demands removal of contraceptive advert from ZNBC

