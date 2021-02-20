9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, February 20, 2021
CAF Confed Cup Group Stage Beckons For Nkana and Napsa

Nkana and Napsa Stars hope complete the job this Sunday in their respective CAF Confederation Cup third stage final legs to secure group stage qualification.

Nkana and Napsa head into Sundays pre-group stage deciders with home and away victories respectively.

Nkana are away in Morocco following a 2-0 home victory over continental debutants Tihad Casablanca on February 14 in Kitwe.

A draw will suffice in this late Sunday night kickoff in Casablanca to see them through to the group stages that will kick-off on March 10.

Qualification will also see Nkana return to league phase action since their last continental outing in the 2018/2019 season when they reached the CAF Confederation Cup quarterfinals.

Nkana coach Kelvin Kaindu has kept faith in the same starting XI but legendary striker Ronald Kampamba and Zambia Under 20 defender Justin Mwanza were dropped for the trip.

New boys Simon Mulenga and Emmanuel Mwiinde have made the trip after making their continental debut in the first leg win.

Fred Tshimenga and Obeddy Masumbuko who both scored in the first leg are also in Morocco.

Meanwhile, Napsa await Kenyan giants Gor Mahia at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.

Napsa beat Gor Mahia 1-0 away in Nairobi last Sunday.

But Gor Mahia have delayed their arrival due to operational reason and are reportedly due in on the day of the game.

It is a huge moment for the CAF Confederation Cup newcomers as history beckons for them should they qualify.

Qualification will see Napsa become the first Zambian club to qualify to the continental group stage on the first attempt.

