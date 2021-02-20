Sharp Konkola Blades have humbled Nchanga Rangers 4-1 to open a two point lead at the summit of the FAZ National Division 1 table.

Blades took a 4-0 lead into the half time break thanks to goals scored by Emmanuel Mwaba, Victor Mubanga , Owen Tembo and an own goal by Isenge Banda.

Nchanga’s consolation goal in this Week 18 match came in the second half through newly signed striker Rodgers Mukenge.

Coach Charles Bwale’s Blades side moves to 37 points after playing 18 matches.

Blades have supplanted Kansanshi Dynamos from the top of the table as the Solwezi outfit drew 1-1 with visitors Gomes in the North Western.

Elsewhere on Saturday, City of Lusaka stayed third on the table after edging Kashikishi Warriors 1-0 at Woodlands Stadium in the capital city.

Former Nkana junior striker Emmanuel Kalala scored the goal that helped City move to 34 points as at Week 18.

Kafue Celtic are back in the top four following a 1-0 win over Police College.

Celtic are fourth on the table with 31 points.

Meanwhile, Mufulira Wanderers have dropped three places down to number 10 after succumbing to a 2-1 defeat at Trident on Saturday.

Wanderers have 24 points 14th placed Trident have increased their tally to 17 points.

FAZ National Division 1 – Week 18 Results

20/02/2021

Trident FC 2-1 Mufulira Wanderers

City Of Lusaka 1-0 Kashikishi Warriors

Kansanshi Dynamos 1-1 Gomes FC

National Assembly 0-1 Livingston Pirates

Kafue Celtics 1-0 Police College

MUZA FC 0-0 Chambishi

Konkola Blades 4-1 Nchanga Rangers

Zesco Malaiti Rangers 2-1 Mpulungu Habour

17/02/2021

KYSA FC 2-0 Zesco Shockers