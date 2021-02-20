9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, February 20, 2021
type here...
Sports
Updated:

Sharp Blades Wallop Nchanga in Northern Kopala Derby

By sports
44 views
0
Sports Sharp Blades Wallop Nchanga in Northern Kopala Derby
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Sharp Konkola Blades have humbled Nchanga Rangers 4-1 to open a two point lead at the summit of the FAZ National Division 1 table.

Blades took a 4-0 lead into the half time break thanks to goals scored by Emmanuel Mwaba, Victor Mubanga , Owen Tembo and an own goal by Isenge Banda.

Nchanga’s consolation goal in this Week 18 match came in the second half through newly signed striker Rodgers Mukenge.

Coach Charles Bwale’s Blades side moves to 37 points after playing 18 matches.

Blades have supplanted Kansanshi Dynamos from the top of the table as the Solwezi outfit drew 1-1 with visitors Gomes in the North Western.

Elsewhere on Saturday, City of Lusaka stayed third on the table after edging Kashikishi Warriors 1-0 at Woodlands Stadium in the capital city.

Former Nkana junior striker Emmanuel Kalala scored the goal that helped City move to 34 points as at Week 18.

Kafue Celtic are back in the top four following a 1-0 win over Police College.

Celtic are fourth on the table with 31 points.

Meanwhile, Mufulira Wanderers have dropped three places down to number 10 after succumbing to a 2-1 defeat at Trident on Saturday.

Wanderers have 24 points 14th placed Trident have increased their tally to 17 points.

FAZ National Division 1 – Week 18 Results

20/02/2021

Trident FC 2-1 Mufulira Wanderers

City Of Lusaka 1-0 Kashikishi Warriors

Kansanshi Dynamos 1-1 Gomes FC

National Assembly 0-1 Livingston Pirates

Kafue Celtics 1-0 Police College

MUZA FC 0-0 Chambishi

Konkola Blades 4-1 Nchanga Rangers

Zesco Malaiti Rangers 2-1 Mpulungu Habour

17/02/2021

KYSA FC 2-0 Zesco Shockers

Previous articleKola Brace Propels Zanaco Back To Number One

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Sharp Blades Wallop Nchanga in Northern Kopala Derby

Sharp Konkola Blades have humbled Nchanga Rangers 4-1 to open a two point lead at the summit of the...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Kola Brace Propels Zanaco Back To Number One

Feature Sports sports - 0
Zanaco on Saturday returned to the top of the FAZ Super Division log following an emphatic 3-1 away win over struggling promoted side Indeni...
Read more

Zanaco Look to Reclaim Top Spot at Indeni

Feature Sports sports - 0
Second placed Zanaco have a chance to reclaim top spot in the FAZ Super Division as they visit Indeni in Ndola on Saturday afternoon. Zanaco...
Read more

Nkana Arrive in Morocco

Feature Sports sports - 8
Nkana arrived safely in Morocco ahead of Sunday’s CAF Confederation Cup pre-group stage, final leg match against Tihad Casablanca. Kalampa landed in Casablanca late on...
Read more

Numba: Zesco Must Win 5 Straight Games To Start Title Talk

Feature Sports sports - 0
Zesco United coach Mumamba Numba insists they can only start talking about the 2020/2021 FAZ Super Division title if they can win their next...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.