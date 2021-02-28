9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, February 28, 2021
Rural News
69 escape death in a Kapiri Mposhi after their bus caught fire along the Great North Road

By Chief Editor
69 people have cheated death after the bus they were traveling on caught fire along the Great North Road in Kapiri Mposhi district.

ZANIS reports that the accident happened near Greenleaf area, about 35 KM from Kapiri Mposhi Central Business District (CBD) around 07:30 hours today.

Kapiri Mposhi district Commissioner Smart Mwila and impeccable police sources have confirmed the accident in an interview.

The accident involved a Zhongtong bus registration number BCC 9815 belonging to Talwaka Lumo Bus services travelling from Lusaka to Nakonde.

The bus was being driven by Chali Mukuka, 32 of an unmarked house, Suburbs compound in Mansa district.

Mr Mwila said preliminary investigations indicate the bus caught fire as a result of wheel binding triggered by a tire burst.

By the time Kapiri Mposhi Fire Brigade who rushed to the scene to quench the out the fire, the vehicles’ interior structure was completely burnt.

