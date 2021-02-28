9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, February 28, 2021
type here...
Economy
Updated:

Escalating commodity prices could be caused by sabotage by some individuals- President Lungu

By Chief Editor
44 views
22
Economy Escalating commodity prices could be caused by sabotage by some individuals- President...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

President Edgar Lungu says the escalating commodity prices are unjustified and could be caused by sabotage by some individuals.

President Lungu said the situation is a source of worry for government hence the decision to thoroughly investigate the matter.

Mr Lungu said this when he paid a courtesy call on Paramount Chief Chitimukulu, who welcomed the investigation of the escalation of prices of essential commodities.

Expressing his concern that some indicators have shown that the rise in prices of goods is as a result of sabotage, President Lungu said government is engaging suppliers to find a lasting solution to the problem.

Meanwhile, President Lungu has appealed to Paramount Chief Chitimukulu to help sensitize people on the dangers of COVID-19.

And Paramount Chief Chitimukulu of the Bemba people has commended President Lungu for constituting a team investigate the escalation of commodity prices.

Chief Chitimukulu said the rise in prices of essential commodities such as mealie meal and cement seen in recent times has impacted negatively on people’s lives owing to the high poverty levels.

The Mwinelubemba has since praised the president for instituting an investigation into the matter.

And Chief Chitimukulu has thanked the Head of State for ensuring timely distribution of farming inputs to farmers under the Farmer Input Support Programme.

He also commended SEEDCO for continuously sensitizing farmers in the region on important farming techniques.

The Traditional leader has since assured President Lungu that the people of Northern Province will continue to rally behind his leadership.

Meanwhile, the Paramount Chief has expressed concern over the poor state of the drainage system in Kasama town.

He also lamented on the flooding in Chambeshi area and the deplorable state of Chambeshi Ring road.

And in response, President Lungu attributed the blocking of drainages to poor waste management.

He said waste management is a responsibility of everyone and called for behavioral change

The Head of state also assured the Mwinelubemba that the Chambeshi Ring road in Mungwi District will be worked on starting with embankment

Previous articleGirl children drop out high despite “Keeping Girls in School” campaign in the district
Next articleIt’s shameful for President Lungu to Allege ‘Price Hike Sabotage’ over his failures to handle the Economy

22 COMMENTS

  3. What did we do to deserve this ai? The General can’t even take responsibility, always shifting blames. As long as this government doesn’t own up to the fact that we are in this mess because of no leadership, solutions theriz no.

    5
    1

  14. Unjustified really? Look at the free falling kwacha exchange rate, poor economic performance coupled with covid 19 effects and your lack of vision. Businesses are just adjusting in order to survive this economic mismanagement!!!

  15. The mast is lost at sea with no marine corps to rescue him. Go arrest those causing sabotage. How does this man fly from Lusaka to go and deliver that type of message? You can get your Kambwili and put all your crooked minds together! Zambians are waiting for you!

  17. The PF is busy dishing out bundles of cash into the local economy from unexplained sources.This is driving up inflation (now 22%).
    Basic economics
    “If the Money Supply increases faster than real output then, “ceteris paribus”, inflation will occur.If you print more money, the amount of goods doesn’t change. However, if you print money, households will have more cash and more money to spend on goods. If there is more money chasing the same amount of goods, firms will just put up prices.”

  20. Is this dander head serious, thought he was dull but this takes the cake, what did this id1ot expect when he bankrupted the country, economic growth, what an id1ot, Chi colour Lungu…. You are dull, like ur small d1ck

  21. Suppose the Ministry of Finance had been abolished. We could hv attributed this presidential clanger to its absence. I don’t think Edgar Lungu even thought through wht he wanted to say to the Chitimukulu. It must hv been just a spur of the moment statement. It shows that Lungu has no time to read various economic reports he receives periodically. Even in meetings, I doubt if he concentrates.

  22. You can rig an election but you can’t rig the economy
    A bleak 2021 awaits Zimbabweans, a year which will be characterised by price increases in bread, fuel, electricity, and other basic commodities, creating inflationary pressures in the country, former finance minister, Tendai Biti predicted at the beginning of the year.
    “The price of bread, fuel, electricity and tollgate fees have gone up in recent weeks generating more inflation pressures,” the top politician, who is now MDC Alliance co-vice president, said.
    “However, it is the over-taxation of workers particularly the irrational presumptive taxes that will create chaos and Armageddon in 2021. A tough year awaits Zimbabwe.
    “As 2020 winds down, no amount of side shows, spin or propaganda will detract from the fact that Zimbabwe is…

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

ColumnsChief Editor - 5

It’s shameful for President Lungu to Allege ‘Price Hike Sabotage’ over his failures to handle the Economy

By Sam Mwikisa - Kitwe District Youth Spokesperson As President Hakainde Hichilema puts it "you can rig the elections...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

President Lungu urges the private sector to invest in the renewable energy sector

Economy Chief Editor - 12
President Edgar Lungu has advised the private sector to utilise the conducive environment created by the government, by investing in renewable energy projects. President...
Read more

ZESCO owed close to K1 billion in unpaid bills

Economy Chief Editor - 16
ZESCO has revealed that it is owed in excess of K900 million through unpaid bills by some of its postpaid customers. ZESCO Public Relations Manager...
Read more

Government suspends operations of Alistair Logistics Group of companies for violating Labour laws

Economy Chief Editor - 10
Government has with immediate effect suspended the operations of Alistair Logistics Group of companies in Solwezi district for...
Read more

Government begins the Process of formulating the 8th National Development plan

Economy Chief Editor - 9
The government has commenced the process of formulating the 8th National Development plan. Secretary to the Cabinet Simon Miti said the 7NDP is coming...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.