President Edgar Lungu says the escalating commodity prices are unjustified and could be caused by sabotage by some individuals.
President Lungu said the situation is a source of worry for government hence the decision to thoroughly investigate the matter.
Mr Lungu said this when he paid a courtesy call on Paramount Chief Chitimukulu, who welcomed the investigation of the escalation of prices of essential commodities.
Expressing his concern that some indicators have shown that the rise in prices of goods is as a result of sabotage, President Lungu said government is engaging suppliers to find a lasting solution to the problem.
Meanwhile, President Lungu has appealed to Paramount Chief Chitimukulu to help sensitize people on the dangers of COVID-19.
And Paramount Chief Chitimukulu of the Bemba people has commended President Lungu for constituting a team investigate the escalation of commodity prices.
Chief Chitimukulu said the rise in prices of essential commodities such as mealie meal and cement seen in recent times has impacted negatively on people’s lives owing to the high poverty levels.
The Mwinelubemba has since praised the president for instituting an investigation into the matter.
And Chief Chitimukulu has thanked the Head of State for ensuring timely distribution of farming inputs to farmers under the Farmer Input Support Programme.
He also commended SEEDCO for continuously sensitizing farmers in the region on important farming techniques.
The Traditional leader has since assured President Lungu that the people of Northern Province will continue to rally behind his leadership.
Meanwhile, the Paramount Chief has expressed concern over the poor state of the drainage system in Kasama town.
He also lamented on the flooding in Chambeshi area and the deplorable state of Chambeshi Ring road.
And in response, President Lungu attributed the blocking of drainages to poor waste management.
He said waste management is a responsibility of everyone and called for behavioral change
The Head of state also assured the Mwinelubemba that the Chambeshi Ring road in Mungwi District will be worked on starting with embankment
How does the Dollar 22 pin exchange rate affect our daily life’s. If we get an honest a answer, we can find a solution.
I think he was just joking!!! Cause it definitely sounds funny coming from the head of state
What did we do to deserve this ai? The General can’t even take responsibility, always shifting blames. As long as this government doesn’t own up to the fact that we are in this mess because of no leadership, solutions theriz no.
Ati i laugh when people are complaining that things are not okay in this country,continue laughing kayili.
??????????? this is classic
No this is not true Mr President we all know the cause this, production is not replying with consumption and more worse we have a leadership crisis in your government
He can’t solve this mess because he does not admit his failures.
I think its the empowerment method used. This issue of displaying huge sums cash. That money is supposed to be in the bank and not at home of someone
I HAVE NEVER SEEN AND HEAR A PRESIDENT TALK LIKE THIS IN ZAMBIA. THERE IT IS, THE REASON WHY I WILL NOT VOTE FOR THIS MAN.
You can really do well at comedy
Really. My God. Did the president honestly said this. We are on our own?
Someone is lacking iskulu
Utupuba…..
This guy can’t understand that his decisions has influence on the economy?
Unjustified really? Look at the free falling kwacha exchange rate, poor economic performance coupled with covid 19 effects and your lack of vision. Businesses are just adjusting in order to survive this economic mismanagement!!!
The mast is lost at sea with no marine corps to rescue him. Go arrest those causing sabotage. How does this man fly from Lusaka to go and deliver that type of message? You can get your Kambwili and put all your crooked minds together! Zambians are waiting for you!
Too late, we have already voted ifwe
The PF is busy dishing out bundles of cash into the local economy from unexplained sources.This is driving up inflation (now 22%).
Basic economics
“If the Money Supply increases faster than real output then, “ceteris paribus”, inflation will occur.If you print more money, the amount of goods doesn’t change. However, if you print money, households will have more cash and more money to spend on goods. If there is more money chasing the same amount of goods, firms will just put up prices.”
When you fail to have your wife pregnant, u start thinking that some other forces are at work. When maybe the problem could be you.
Kiikikikkiki yakaba nomba. Kulasontasonta fye accusing anyone close
Is this dander head serious, thought he was dull but this takes the cake, what did this id1ot expect when he bankrupted the country, economic growth, what an id1ot, Chi colour Lungu…. You are dull, like ur small d1ck
Suppose the Ministry of Finance had been abolished. We could hv attributed this presidential clanger to its absence. I don’t think Edgar Lungu even thought through wht he wanted to say to the Chitimukulu. It must hv been just a spur of the moment statement. It shows that Lungu has no time to read various economic reports he receives periodically. Even in meetings, I doubt if he concentrates.
You can rig an election but you can’t rig the economy
