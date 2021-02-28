Kifuwe primary school management in Mufumbwe district, Northwestern province, has bemoaned the school drop outs among girl children on the Keeping Girls in School (KGS) programme in the district.

Speaking during the District Development Coordinating Committee (DDCC) meeting in Mufumbwe yesterday, Kifuwe primary school deputy head teacher, Oliver Kalemba said it is very disappointing to note that some girls stopped going to school even after being brought back by government under KGS programme.

“Despite government spending money on these girls, some of them decide to drop out again,” Mr Kalemba said.

He said it is like some girls do not know the value of them being educated and seem to luck parental guidance.

“Government is committed to ensuring that more girls get educated, this will help promote gender equality in all aspects of life,” Mr Kalemba said.

He explained that the value of girls can only be experienced if they start competing with boys in academic studies.

Meanwhile, Resource Center Coordinator, Rydia Makalashi commended the government for the support it has continued to render to women in the education sector.

Mrs Makalashi said more women are now being noticed as they are leading some departments in secondary schools than before.

Some critical departments like natural sciences are being headed by women in some schools, she said.