Central Province Minister Sidney Mushanga has challenged teachers in the region to use their influence on learners to impart knowledge on the dangers of cyber bullying.

Mr Mushanga says teachers should get involved in the fight against cyberbullying, and encourage pupils to use social media productively.

Addressing teachers during his inspection of the observance of COVID-19 health measures in schools, Mr Mushanga urged teachers to utilize their profession to teach pupils on ways to embrace national values, morals and principles.

“You are not only teachers but also parents to take care of pupils by imparting in them good morals national values and principles which President Edgar Lungu has continued to emphasize in his address to the nation” Mr Mushanga said.

He noted that cases of cyber bullying have become widespread, adding that it is the reason why government wants to enact a law against the scourge.

The Minister stated that cyber space should be used productively to better lives and not to spread hate speech and obscene materials.

“Schools are the best places where values and principles can be propelled. The use of social media for good deeds for the good of humanity is to be observed always,” Mr Mushanga said.