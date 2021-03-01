9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, March 1, 2021
type here...
General News
Updated:

Help stop cyber bullying, teachers implored

By Chief Editor
44 views
0
General News Help stop cyber bullying, teachers implored
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Central Province Minister Sidney Mushanga has challenged teachers in the region to use their influence on learners to impart knowledge on the dangers of cyber bullying.

Mr Mushanga says teachers should get involved in the fight against cyberbullying, and encourage pupils to use social media productively.

Addressing teachers during his inspection of the observance of COVID-19 health measures in schools, Mr Mushanga urged teachers to utilize their profession to teach pupils on ways to embrace national values, morals and principles.

“You are not only teachers but also parents to take care of pupils by imparting in them good morals national values and principles which President Edgar Lungu has continued to emphasize in his address to the nation” Mr Mushanga said.

He noted that cases of cyber bullying have become widespread, adding that it is the reason why government wants to enact a law against the scourge.

The Minister stated that cyber space should be used productively to better lives and not to spread hate speech and obscene materials.

“Schools are the best places where values and principles can be propelled. The use of social media for good deeds for the good of humanity is to be observed always,” Mr Mushanga said.

Previous articleStudent urge Parliament to enact the Cybercrimes Bill

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Help stop cyber bullying, teachers implored

Central Province Minister Sidney Mushanga has challenged teachers in the region to use their influence on learners to...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Student urge Parliament to enact the Cybercrimes Bill

General News Chief Editor - 0
Zambia’s main student bodies have called on Government not to shy away from enacting the Cybercrimes Bill as it will protect persons who are...
Read more

Kampyongo calls for discipline amongst the men and women in the law enforcement agencies

General News Chief Editor - 8
HOME Affairs Minister Hon Stephen Kampyongo has called for discipline amongst the men and women in the law enforcement agencies for effective service delivery...
Read more

Rev. Sumaili urges the church to be Beacons of peace ahead of the August 12th general elections

General News Chief Editor - 7
Minister of National guidance and Religious Affairs Godfridah Sumaili has called on the church to be a beacon of peace ahead of the ...
Read more

Church calls for smart campaigns ahead of August 12 General Elections

General News Chief Editor - 3
United Church of Zambia (UCZ) Northern Presbytery Bishop Maybin Mulenga has called for smart campaigns ahead of this year's general elections. Bishop Mulenga said there...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.