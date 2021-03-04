9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, March 4, 2021
type here...
General News
Updated:

Government to soon introduce tough anti-poaching measures

By Chief Editor
44 views
6
General News Government to soon introduce tough anti-poaching measures
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Ministry of Tourism and Arts has pledged to put in place stiff measures to prevent poaching in the wildlife sector.

Tourism and Arts Permanent Secretary Patrick Lungu said the ministry will take all legal and reasonable actions to stop illicit activities in the industry.

He said this in a speech read on his behalf by Ministry of Tourism Director for Human Resources and Administration, William Katongo, at the commemoration of the 2021 world wildlife day at Lusaka’s Munda Wanga botanical gardens.

The 2021 world wildlife day was commemorated under the theme ‘forests and livelihoods, sustaining people and planet.

Mr. Lungu said government is in the process of operationalizing the national anti-poaching taskforce comprising all defense and security wings to supplement the efforts of the department of National Parks and Wildlife in protecting wildlife resources through intelligence led anti-poaching and anti-trafficking operations.

He further said Zambia should never again allow any species to go extinct as it happened to the rhino before.

‘’It is not long ago that Zambia experienced the extinction of black rhino due to poaching and it had to take the support of cooperating partners to re-introduce them in the North Luangwa National Park,’’ he said.

And Director of National Parks and Wildlife Chuma Simukonda said as Zambia celebrates the event that falls on March 3 every year, it is important that people know conservation efforts are meant to protect wildlife from people but for the people. This means that wildlife is meant to sustain people’s livelihood in the economic sense.

Meanwhile, Zambia Community Based Natural Resources Management (ZCBNRM) Board Chairperson Rodgers Lubilo called on the government to finalize the ZCBNRM policy.

Dr. Lubilo said the policy will contribute to the strengthening of the partnership of the ZCBNRM and government.

He also said government must relook at the hunting fees sharing mechanism in communities where hunting takes place.

Previous articleUNIP urges oneness among political parties
Next articleIt’s a Waste of Time Talking about President Lungu’s Eligibility to Contest the 2021 General Elections

6 COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Rural NewsChief Editor - 0

ZABS certifies Meheba rice

The Zambia Bureau of Standards (ZABS) has awarded a certificate of conformity to Kalota agricultural cooperative of Meheba refugee...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

ZANEC condemns ‘gassing’ of Mushindamo STEM school pupils

General News Chief Editor - 0
The Zambia National Education Coalition (ZANEC) has condemned the alleged gassing incident that occurred at Mushindamo Girl’s Technical School in North-Western Province on Saturday,...
Read more

Eastern Province has greatly benefited from the Secondary School Sub-sector Expansion

General News Chief Editor - 14
Government says it recognizes the role that education plays in developing a skilled workforce required to drive the country's socio-economic development. Eastern Province Minister Makebi...
Read more

Cyber bullying of the Head of State was tantamount to harassing the whole Zambian Republic

General News Chief Editor - 25
Southern Province Minister Edify Hamukale has called on all Zambians to behave responsibly and not to demean or propagate information that touches on the...
Read more

Civil servants involved in politics to be fired-Chakaba

General News Chief Editor - 8
Northern Province Permanent Secretary Royd Chakaba has warned government workers in the region to desist from engaging in active politics ahead of the August...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.