Zesco United coach Mumamba Numba has predicted a tricky ABSA Cup quarterfinal clash against debutants Kansanshi Dynamos next week.

Defending champions Zesco will face Kansanshi in the second quarter-final tie on March 13 at Woodlands Stadium in Lusaka.

In an interview in Ndola, Numba described the pairing of six time ABSA Cup champions against Kansanshi as fair.

“I think it is a fair draw although a tricky encounter,” Numba said.

“These are teams that I respect. I think it will be a very difficult game playing Kansanshi Dynamos.”

Zesco last met Kansanshi in a 2019/20 FAZ Super Division match that finished 1-1 in Ndola.

“We just have to make sure that we prepare adequately so that we progress to the next round,” he said.

Numba was the coach of Zanaco when Zesco overcame the Bankers 4-1 in the final to win the last ABSA Cup staged in 2019.

Meanwhile, FAZ has released the quarterfinal schedule for the matches to be played at Woodlands Stadium.

13/03/2021

Forest Rangers Vs Konkola Blades ((12h30)

Zesco United Vs Kansanshi Dynamos (15h00)

14/03/2021

Lusaka Dynamos Vs Kabwe Warriors (12h30)

Zanaco Vs Kabwe Warriors (15h00)