Defender Kabaso Chongo, midfielder Nathan Sinkala and striker Brian Mwila return from Chipolopolo exile for Zambia’s final push in the 2021 AFCON Group H qualifiers.

Zambia will hosts AFCON champions Algeria in a must-win penultimate Group H match on March 25 in Lusaka before visiting Zimbabwe in Harare on March 29.

Kabaso, of DR Congo giants TP Mazembe, returns after his controversial banishment from the team in the wake of Zambia’s 2-1 friendly loss away to Kenya in Nairobi on October 9.

And his ex-Mazembe club mate Sinkala returns to the fold for the first time after a two-year exile.

The midfielder from South African club Stellenbosch FC last featured for Zambia in a 2-1 home loss to Zimbabwe in their second Group H match on November 19, 2019.

There is also a recall for the forgotten Mwila who rose to fame as Algeria’s tormentor with a brace in Chipolopolo’s historic home and away 3-1 and 1-0 victories in September 2017 during the 2018 World Cup Group B qualifiers.

Mwila bounces back after three years away following his convincing displays recently after scoring five goals since rejoining Buildcon last December following three uneventful years abroad that took him to South Africa, then briefly back to Zambia, and later Europe.

Winger Roderick Kabwe of Black Leopards in South Africa also earns a recall after a three year hiatus.

Meanwhile, Simba SC midfielder Cletus Chama is also back, and the Tanzania-based player returns for the first time since November 2019.

Chipolopolo must beat Algeria and Zimbabwe to stand a chance of finishing second in Group H for the Cameroon finals.

But Zambia sit bottom of Group H on 3 points from four games, one point behind Botswana while Zimbabwe are second on 5 points.

Algeria, who has qualified with two games to spare, lead on 10 points with just final classification their only priority.

TEAM:

GOALKEEPERS:Allan Chibwe (Green Eagles), Cyril Chibwe (Polokwane City-RSA), Lameck Siame (Kabwe Warriors)



DEFENDERS:Kabaso Chongo, Tandi Mwape (both TP Mazembe- DRC), Luka Banda (Napsa Stars), Adrian Chama, Clement Mulashi (both Zesco United), Golden Mafwenta (Buildcon), Dominic Chanda (Kabwe Warriors), Benedict Chepeshi (Red Arrows), Zachariah Chilongoshi (Power Dynamos)

MIDFIELDERS: Enock Mwepu (RB Salzburg-Austria), Nathan Sinkala (Stellenbosch-RSA), Salulani Phiri (Polokwane City-RSA), Kings Kangwa (Arsenal Tula-Russia), Clatous Chama, Rally Bwalya (both Simba SC-Tanzania), Paul Katema (Red Arrows), Benson Sakala, Spencer Sautu (both Power Dynamos),

STRIKERS:Patson Daka (RB Salzburg-Austria), Fashion Sakala (KV Oostende-Belgium), Gamphani Lungu (SuperSport United-RSA), Lubambo Musonda (Slask Wroclaw-Poland), Roderick Kabwe (Black Leopards-RSA), Augustine Mulenga (Amazulu-RSA), Justin Shonga (Cape Town City FC-RSA), Brian Mwila (Buildcon), Moses Phiri (Zanaco), Collins Sikombe (Lusaka Dynamos), Amity Shamende (Green Eagles)