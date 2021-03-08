The Media Network on Child Rights and Development (MNCRD) has called for a multi sectoral approach premised on using media to promote and protect children’s rights from all forms of abuse.

MNCRD Executive Director Henry Kabwe said his firm is thrilled with a number of radio and television stations across the country that have given children platform as they join the rest of the world in celebrating the International Day of Children’s Broadcasting (IDCB).

Mr. Kabwe told the media in an interview that his institution has joined in actively participating in this important day which fell yesterday.

He however, expressed concern that most radio stations are just giving children an opportunity to cast news and present on radio instead of involving them in programme production and presentations.

“We have however noted with regret the ‘tokenistic’ approach some media houses have to prepare everything for children to just read. There is need to ensure that children are empowered to prepare news and programmes with little support from producers,” he stressed.

The Executive Director explained that this year’s theme; ‘Ending violence against Children through the media’ is in tandem with the valued powers of the airwaves in championing development in any nation of the world.

He recollected that the media plays a pivotal role to ensure that people’s rights are realized for justice.

“Media has liberated struggling freedom fighters and has held leaders accountable. As a fourth estate, the media can set a developmental agenda that can transform nations including Zambia. As we head towards elections, we appeal to our colleagues to ensure that politicians are engaged on matters of importance especially children’s rights,” Mr. Kabwe charged.

Mr. Kabwe was quick to mention that as the country heads towards the August 12th 2021 general elections, there is need for the media to ensure that matters of children’s rights are given the attention they deserve.

International Children’s Day of Broadcasting (ICDB) was created by UNICEF in 1991 with the aim of promoting broadcasters around the world to pay more attention to children programmes.

ICDB radio and TV stations should air quality programming about and for children and most importantly, allow children to be a part of the programming process.