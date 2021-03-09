The Non-Governmental Coordinating Committee in Mongu district in Western province has bemoaned the low levels of women participation in politics in the country.

NGOCC Regional Coordinator, Sandra Maputa said this yesterday during the virtually commemoration of women’s day celebration held in the minister’s conference hall under the theme, “Women in leadership: Achieving an equal future in the COVID-19 World”.

“This day gives us an opportunity to address the leaders to redress some of the policy and legal frameworks that negatively affect our welfare. This forum also accords us a chance to address traditional leaders on some of the negative cultural and norms that have perpetuated patriarchy and the marginalization of girl and women from both participating and benefitting from the various development processes in the country,” said Ms Maputa.

Ms Maputa said according to the Zambia National Assembly statistics, only 26 females are Members of Parliament representing 16 percent, while out of 19 constituencies in Western province, only one constituency has a female lawmaker with 13 female councillors adding that the numbers were low and not a reflection of female representation in decision making.

“As a women movement, we remain concerned about the systemic discrimination of women from participating and benefitting from the national cake. The exclusion of women leaves behind a vital partner in development and is a serious social injustice,” she said.

Ms Maputa said the commemoration of women’s day will provide the much needed impetus that is required to maintain the momentum of the women’s movement towards achieving the aspirations that are shared by the women of Western province.

“Our quest to participate in decision making is not from without. As women, we remain at the receiving end of the lopsided policies and the economic malaise of the country. We are also deeply concerned about the corona virus which has ravaged the World but is disproportionately affecting women and girls,” Ms Maputa said.

Ms Maputa has however, appealed to the Ministry of General education to upgrade more primary schools to combined secondary schools in order to reduce on long walking distances to schools by girls adding that the mushrooming of unprotected boarding schools should be regulated as they are contributing to the increase of cases of child marriages and teenage pregnancies in Western province.

And Western Province Deputy Permanent Secretary, Mukwambuyu Katungu said government under the leadership of President Edgar Lungu is celebrating the acts of courage and determination exhibited by women in various sectors in the wake of the COVID-19 epidemic.

Mr Katungu said women have brought different experiences and skills that have made irreplaceable contributions to decisions, policies and laws that work better for all the people in the country.

“As we strive to attain a prosperous middle income status by 2030, there is need for us to provide opportunities for improving the wellbeing of all Zambians without leaving anyone behind. As government, our vision 2030 embodies values of socio-economic justice, underpinned by the principles of gender responsive sustainable development, respect for human rights and peaceful co-existence, among others,” said Mr Katungu.

Mr Katungu said government in Western province is achieving the promotion of gender mainstreaming in development projects and empowerment schemes through the Cashew Infrastructure Development project and the Pilot project for climate resilience.