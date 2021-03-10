9.5 C
General News
Help sensitise public on cyber-crimes bill, media implored

By Chief Editor
Government has called on the media to assist in carrying out mass public sensitisations on the contents of the Cyber Security and Cyber-Crimes bill.

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Services Permanent Secretary Amos Malupenga says there is need to step up publicity on the Cyber Security and Cyber-Crimes bill, before it is assented to by President Edgar Lungu.

Parliament yesterday, March 9, 2021, passed the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes bill.

The bill is now awaiting President Edgar Lungu to consent to it, before it can be enacted into law.

“I called you the media to see how we can start sensitising the people on the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes bill,” said the PS

Mr Malupenga called on the various media houses across the country, to include a component of programming specifically to sensitise the public on the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes bill.

He explained that this will enable citizens get an insight, and be made aware of the contents of the bill, before it is enacted into law.

“I thought that we could utilise ourselves as the media and see how we can go about with massive sensitisation, in order to educate people on the bill.” Mr Malupenga said.

The Permanent Secretary reiterated that the cyber law has been crafted in the interest of the public, adding that it is aimed at protecting all Zambians against cyber bullying regardless of one’s political or religious affiliation.

“This cyber law is in public interest, it is there to support and ensure the safety and security of all Zambians regardless of one’s political or religious affiliation,” he said.

Meanwhile Mr Malupenga revealed that the cyber law empowers the cyber security officers to monitor or inspect certain gadgets suspected to be used in committing cybercrime.

Mr Malupenga cited smartphones, laptops and computers as some of the electronic gadgets that are going to be monitored by the cyber security officers.

He dismissed assertions made in certain quarters that the cyber law is aimed at spying on people.

The Permanent Secretary argued that if government intended to spy on certain people or individuals, the authority would have silently spied without announcing to the public.

Mr Malupenga said the propaganda of spying is being peddle by people who are against the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes bill.

He said government was however just putting measures in place to ensure that the security and safety of all Zambians is enhanced.

