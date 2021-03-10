9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, March 10, 2021
type here...
General News
Updated:

Netherlands praises govt. on climate resilience project

By Chief Editor
44 views
0
General News Netherlands praises govt. on climate resilience project
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Netherlands government and Global Water Partnership Organization has applauded the Zambian government for the outstanding work in strengthening the adaptive capacity to current climate variability in the Kafue sub-basin.

In a joint congratulatory letter to Ministry of National Development Planning, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands’ Inclusive Green Growth Department Director, Carola van Rijnsoever and Global Water Partnership Interim Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Executive Secretary Peter Repinski praised government for its climate resilience programmes.

The entities stated that the SCRiKA project would contribute to various events, publications, and tools throughout the year, so that others can learn from their exemplary experiences.

The duo said they look forward to the continued partnership with the Zambian government on the National Adaption Plan work and towards the goals of securing sustainable water supply for Africa’s prosperity.

And Ministry of National Development Planning Permanent Secretary in charge of Development Planning Chola Chabala said government is grateful to Netherlands government and the Global Water Partnership Organisation for recognizing its efforts and commitment on combating the negative effects of climate change.

Mr Chabala reassured the two entities that the Zambian Government values the close collaboration for the benefit of the present generation and posterity.

The PS said he looks forward to the continued strengthening and expansion of ties with the two institutions.

The strengthening Climate Resilience in the Kafue Sub-Basin Project (SCRIKA) was voted the winner of the Africa Water Change Makers Award People’s Choice under the Zambia Pilot Programme for Climate Resilience which showcases the specific challenges of climate change adaptation in sub-Saharan Africa.

The results were announced during the Climate Adaptation Summit hosted by the Netherlands on 25-26 January 2021.

The African Water Change Makers People’s Choice Awards are a parallel award process to the Water Change Makers. The awards are a global award introduced in 2020 by Global Water Partnership to make visible the teams and individuals who are building climate resilience by changing water decisions.

This was according to a statement issued to ZANIS by Ministry of National Development Planning Spokesperson, Chibaula Silwimba.

Previous articleNHIMA to reduce costs of medical treatment – Health Minister

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Netherlands praises govt. on climate resilience project

The Netherlands government and Global Water Partnership Organization has applauded the Zambian government for the outstanding work in strengthening...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Over 400 doctors remain unemployed, stage protest at Ndeke House

General News Chief Editor - 33
Some medical doctors and dental surgeons held a peaceful protest at Ministry of Health Headquarters (Ndeke House) over government’s failure to employ and deploy...
Read more

Japan to help Zambia strengthen criminal justice systems

General News Chief Editor - 15
Japan’s Minister of Justice, Yoko Kamikawa says her government will help Zambia strengthen crime prevention and criminal justice systems. Ms Kamikawa said she is...
Read more

Police arrest a Suspect who killed a Social Cash Transfer Manager and stole K 91, 800

General News Chief Editor - 6
Police have apprehended the suspect behind the murder of a teacher in Chifunabuli district, who was robbed of money meant for Social Cash...
Read more

PMRC calls for promotion of women in leadership positions

General News Chief Editor - 3
Policy Monitoring and Research Center (PMRC) has called for women to be ambassadors for the post COVID-19 response agenda as the country implements the...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.