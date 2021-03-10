9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, March 10, 2021
General News
Updated:

ZAMRA arrests four illegal drug store operators

By Chief Editor
The Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority (ZAMRA) has arrested four people in Solwezi district, North-western Province for operating a pharmacy without a Certificate of Registration, contrary to section 14(1) of the Medicines and Allied Substances Act No. 3 of 2013.

ZAMRA Senior Public Relations Officer Christabel Iliamupu disclosed that the incident occurred during a surveillance inspection conducted by the authority, in collaboration with inspectors from the Zambia Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) and the Zambia Police.

In a statement issued to ZANIS in Lusaka, Ms Iliamupu indicated that the inspection was aimed at curbing the sale of medicines and allied substances from unregistered premises.

“The four include Joe Kayombo, male aged 46 years, Funwell Kabisha, male aged 53 years, Betty Mangimela, female aged 45 years and Priscovia Chisanga, female aged 35 years,” Ms Iliamupu stated.

She indicated that the four have been detained at Kyawama Police Station in Solwezi and will appear in court soon.

Ms Iliamupu reiterated the authority’s appeal to members of the public to refrain from illegal operation of drug stores or risk prosecution in accordance with the provisions of the law.

