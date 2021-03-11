9.5 C
General News
Two Doctors who Protested at State House demanding salary arrears to be Disciplined-Health Minister

By Chief Editor
The government has resolved to discipline two doctors who undertook a protest procession at State House demanding salary arrears. Health Minister Hon Dr Jonas Chanda says Government does not condone such indiscipline behaviour.

In a statement, Hon Dr Chanda says Government has channels of communication and shall not allow disgruntled behaviour from health workers. He says the two doctors who conducted themselves contrary to the terms and conditions of service in the public service will be disciplined accordingly.

“I take this opportunity to condemn the behaviour such as which was exhibited by two doctors who went to State House over the arrears. I urge other health workers to drown upon such conduct which brings the profession into disrepute,” he says.

Hon Dr Chanda says Government is looking into the issues of various outstanding arrears under personnel emoluments for the health workers and at an appropriate time these will be attended to. He urged all health workers to be patient as these matters are receiving attention.

Meanwhile, Hon Dr Chanda says about 24, 480 health workers have been recruited out of the 30,000 target to be recruited by end of 2021. The minister says this is in line with the Ministry’s National Health Strategic Plan of 2017 to 2021.

  1. 24,480 RECRUITED WOW WHOS PAYING THIER SALARIES SO 24,000 on top of the ones already employed
    THE MIND BLOGGLES ……..
    DISCIPLINE DRS FOR WANTING SALARY ARREARS , AFTER TRYING ALL NORMAL CHANNELS WHICH OBVIOUSLY FAILED
    THEN THEIR HEAR BICYCLES BEING GIVEN AWAY BY THE 1000’s LIKE SWEETIES
    MEANWHILE THEIR FAMILIES MAY BE STARVING ???
    CAN ANYONE BLAME THEM ???
    ANYWAY THATS MORE VOTES FOR THE OPPOSITION

  2. Why should you be quick to punish than to resolve a matter? If God was like you then no one would exist.

    Just pay them, that’s all. If you had done your job by making sure that doctors are paid, they could not have protested.

    The only person who deserves to be punished is you.

