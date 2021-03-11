The government has resolved to discipline two doctors who undertook a protest procession at State House demanding salary arrears. Health Minister Hon Dr Jonas Chanda says Government does not condone such indiscipline behaviour.

In a statement, Hon Dr Chanda says Government has channels of communication and shall not allow disgruntled behaviour from health workers. He says the two doctors who conducted themselves contrary to the terms and conditions of service in the public service will be disciplined accordingly.

“I take this opportunity to condemn the behaviour such as which was exhibited by two doctors who went to State House over the arrears. I urge other health workers to drown upon such conduct which brings the profession into disrepute,” he says.

Hon Dr Chanda says Government is looking into the issues of various outstanding arrears under personnel emoluments for the health workers and at an appropriate time these will be attended to. He urged all health workers to be patient as these matters are receiving attention.

Meanwhile, Hon Dr Chanda says about 24, 480 health workers have been recruited out of the 30,000 target to be recruited by end of 2021. The minister says this is in line with the Ministry’s National Health Strategic Plan of 2017 to 2021.