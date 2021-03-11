The United Party for National Development has opened applications for its members aspiring to contest as MPs, Mayors, Council Chairpersons and Councillors on its ticket for the forthcoming 12th August general elections and the party has set Friday, 19th March 2021 as the deadline for applications.

The application fee for the position of a Member of Parliament and Mayor has been pegged at K 5 000, while that of Council chair and Councilors have been pegged at K2 000 and K300 respectively.

Making the announcement during a press briefing at the UPND secretariat this morning, Elections Chairperson, Garry Nkombo stated that those who intended to apply on the party ticket must have been in good standing with the party for over 2 years.

He also stressed that applicants needed to have the prerequisite academic qualifications that must be certified by the Education Commission of Zambia (ECZ).

Applicants must have been members of the party in good standing for at least two (2) years and above with a Grade Twelve Certificate or equivalent as stipulated by the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) and/or the Constitution of Zambia,” he said.

He stated that a green National Registration Card-NRC-and a Voters’ Card should be attached to the applications for them to be considered valid. He has also cautioned those who wish to defect or stand as independents if they are not adopted to be wary of such intentions, that the party would consider them as traitors for the foreseeable future.