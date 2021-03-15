The Patriotic Front Secretary General Davies Mwila has said that Lusaka Lawyer Kelvin Bwalya Fube, popularly known as KBF, is not a member of the ruling party as he was expelled.

Responding to a question on the eligibility of KBF to attend the general conference and challenge the incumbent, President Lungu, Mr. Mwila said that Mr. Fube does not qualify to attend the general conference because he is not a member of the PF having been expelled.

Mr. Mwila announced that the PF Central Committee has set April 10th and 11th 2021 as dates for the General Conference of the Patriotic Front to elect the Party President and Members of the Central Committee, adding that the Central Committee met on Saturday 13th March and among the issues deliberated upon was the conference.

“In accordance with the Party Constitution and in line with our democratic practices and beliefs, the Patriotic Front must hold a General Conference every five years to elect the Party President and Members of the Central Committee,” he said

He said the Central Committee in its last sitting, approved and adopted the new Standing Orders in conducting the General Conference to ensure that compliance to the Health Guidelines on Covid-19 as prescribed by the Ministry of Health.

“In view of the above, the Central Committee resolved that the General Conference shall be done virtually to avoid the spread of COVID-19. The General Conference is expected to be attended by over 2300 delegates who will participate virtually from their respective provinces across the country,” he said.

He added that all members of the Party who are eligible in accordance with the Party Constitution and Electoral Guidelines are free to contest any position of their choice.

Further, the party SG announced that the Lusaka provincial conference will be held on Thursday 18th March 2021 as Lusaka is the only province countrywide that is to hold its Provincial conference.

“As a truly democratic party, the Patriotic Front has been conducting free, credible and fair elections in all the 10 Provinces of Zambia, starting from the branch up to the Provincial level. So far, we have conducted Provincial Elections in all the 10 provinces except Lusaka.”

“All those that eligible in line with our Party Constitution and Electoral Guidelines are free to contest any position of their choice at the Conference,” he added.