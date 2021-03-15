Over 1800 women in Kapiri Mposhi district in Central Province, are earmarked to receive technical skills in financial literacy and entrepreneurship. This will be done through a project dubbed Facilitating Linkages to Financial Services and Products, funded through the Rural Financial Expansion Programme (RUFEP) and being implemented by the Jesus Cares Ministries.

The project is aimed at facilitating linkages to financial services and products for 100 women groups in the district, in order to improve the viability of their various income generating activities.

Project Programs Coordinator, Chishimba Mwiche observed that most women in the rural parts of Zambia are unable to establish sustainable enterprises, needed to improve their livelihoods and income due to being financially excluded.

In a statement to the media , Ms Mwiche said the programme is aimed at building technical skills in mobile banking, financial literacy, money management and entrepreneurship, among women.

“The Finscope report shows that women in Zambia are disadvantaged when it comes to accessing financial services, compared to men.” Ms Mwiche said.

Ms Mwiche added that the project will be implemented under a period of one year and has been initiated in fulfilment of the National Financial Inclusion Strategy which targets to increase rural financial inclusion among women by 2022.

“The project is aimed at contributing to economic growth for the rural women through provision of suitable financial services and products, linking women to mobile banking platforms to enable them access financial services and products, and facilitate delivery of financial services, products and technology for improved savings and access to small business loans,” Ms Mwiche explained.