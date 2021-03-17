The Livingstone Magistrate Court has convicted former Livingstone Mayor Milford Maambo, former Livingstone acting Town Clerk Chabala Chanda and former councillor Ziwa Ziwa, for corrupt practices and sentenced them to 18 months imprisonment with hard labour.

Mr. Maambo, Mr. Chanda and Mr Ziwa were arrested by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), in 2018 and charged with 26 counts of corrupt practices.

The offences include offering of plots to land surveyors as inducement for demarcating land and corrupt acquisition of public property which they later sold.

In a statement released to the media, ACC Public Relations Manager Timothy Moono said the trio was also charged with abuse of authority of office, in the manner they issued offer letters for illegally obtained land and failure to follow laid down procedure.

Mr. Moono said the offences were committed in 2014 when the trio was still in office.

Livingstone Senior Resident Magistrate Idah Mupemo convicted the trio on Tuesday, and sentenced them to 18 months imprisonment with hard labour, with effect from March 16, this year.

The sentences in all counts will run concurrently.