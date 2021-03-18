President Edgar Lungu says he will sign the Cyber Security Bill once it is submitted to him and after proof reading it. The President says the registration of the bill has already been passed by parliament and he is waiting to receive it.

He says by following the proceedings of the cybersecurity bill in parliament through debate, he is sure that parliament has interrogated each and every section or clause of the bill.

The Head of State said this at State House in Lusaka yesterday when a team from Cyber Hygiene Zambia paid a courtesy call on him.

“I’m happy to have you here at State House to further encourage you that your course is not in vain. As you very well know the cyber crime registration has passed through. I’m just waiting for the submission of the document or the statute by parliament and as soon as this is done of course I would sign promptly but I will proof read for the comas, full stops and all that’s substantial,” he said.

The President noted that by law he can reject a bill and take it back if it does not meet his interests or that of the Zambian people but stated that he is inclined however to believe that the job has been made easier for him as parliament has already done justice to the document.

“By law I’m supposed to reject a bill and take it back if it’s not acceptable in my interest and in my assessment of the interests of the people but I’m sure having followed proceedings in parliament as they debate, parliament has done justice by the bill by interrogating each and every section or clause,” he said.

He added “So I’m inclined to believe that the job is easier for me to simply appraise myself with what actually is in the statute and then sign it,”

And the Head of State is hopeful that the people responsible for ensuring cyber security will carry out their mandate diligently and without fear.

“We hope that those who are charged with the responsibility of the cyber security will do so diligently without fear or favour and we as government will support,” he indicated.

President Lungu regretted that through cyber crime a lot of people have suffered hence the need to carry on with the fight.

“Let’s carry on with the fight a lot of people have suffered from a lot of bullying from cyber space some people have lost lives and I think it can’t continue,” said the President.

And Cyber Hygiene Zambia Chairman and Founder Solomon Shakele said the team called on the President yesterday to pay gratitude to the solidarity received from him during their walk to Livingstone recently.

Captain Shakele stated that main objective of the walk which was intended to make cyber bullying a conversation in every household was achieved.

He said his organisation has a lot of programmes intended to continue with sensitisation against cyber bullying which are targeting higher learning institutions.

“It is important that we promote change of mindsets for Zambia’s on how internet can be used,” said Capt Shakele.

Meanwhile, Cyber Security Brand Ambassador Thokozile Muwamba said it is sad that Zambian morals have been degraded when it comes to use of internet.

Capt. Muwamba advised that Zambians must not turn away from upholding their Christian values as they use the cyber space.

“Let’s go back to upholding our morals. Whatever we do even on internet we should relate it to our Christian values. Zambia is a Christian nation,” she noted.