Patriotic Front (PF) Secretary-General Hon. Davies Mwila says the Party will announce its successful candidates to contest on the PF ticket in the August 12 general elections on the 17th of May 2021.

Speaking in Kabwe today when he addressed party officials and aspiring candidates from Central Province, Hon. Mwila explained that the Party has decided to announce successful candidates on the 17th of May to ensure that there is no vacuum in the Party after the adoption process.

He charged that the Party is aware that some of the aspiring candidates who will not be picked have intentions of contesting as independent candidates or on the opposition ticket in order to frustrate the Party.

” We are aware that some of the aspiring candidates who will not be picked want to contest as independent candidates or on the opposition ticket, but we will not give them that chance,” Hon. Mwila said.

The PF Secretary-General has since appealed to those that will not be adopted to remain loyal to the Party and support those that will be adopted.

Hon. Mwila reiterated that the PF will only pick popular candidates that that will win and maximize votes for President Lungu.

He also stated that the PF will only retain candidates that have performed during their tenure of office and those that have not worked for the people will not be adopted.

Meanwhile, Hon. Mwila has explained that the party will only adopt candidates that have a grade 12 certificate or its equivalent certified by the Examination Council of Zambia.

He charged that the party will not entertain applicants with other higher qualifications without a grade 12 certificate or its equivalent.

Earlier, the PF Chief Executive Officer addressed party officials and aspiring candidates in Lusaka Province where he also explained the adoption process.