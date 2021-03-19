The Zambia Revenue Authority has impounded 74 vehicles which were imported into the country without being cleared.

This follows an operation conducted in Kitwe, Ndola and Lusaka targeting vehicles that have not been registered and those on temporal importation basis but their permits have expired.

ZRA Commissioner General Kingsley Chanda said the operation was conducted in order to show the people that have continued to smuggle vehicles that the Authority’s focus on voluntary compliance does not mean it does not have the power to enforce.

“It is Very sad that under three hours of operation in the three cities we have impounded 74 vehicles. 19 on the copperbelt and 54 in Lusaka,” he said.

And Mr Chanda said the Authority has given those whose vehicles have not been cleared up to 26th May in order to regularize matters.

The Commissioner General has since waived penalties and interests on all the vehicles that have entered the country illegally as a form of an incentive until the grace period elapses.

“ We will not charge you, and we will not ask you questions. Do not be scared, come forward. This amnesty will also apply to vehicles we have impounded today,” he said.

Mr Chanda however warned that any vehicle that will be found wanting beyond 26th May will be impounded and forfeited.