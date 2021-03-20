Secretary to the Cabinet, Simon Miti, has urged Permanent Secretaries to be above board in their conduct whilst in office as well as when they are off duty.

Dr. Miti said the government is seriously following performance-based contracts for Permanent Secretaries and Directors among others.

He said when he officially opened a virtual induction workshop for Permanent Secretaries held under the theme, “managing for results by Permanent Secretaries: creating an effective link between policymaking and program execution’.

Dr. Miti stated that Permanent Secretaries must have a common purpose towards achieving developmental goals for the benefit of the people.

He said it is imperative that senior government officials, who are charged with the responsibility for policy and strategic direction in various sectors, ensure that rules are coherent and consistent among government entities.

Dr. Miti noted that the general population has high expectations from their institutions.

“Whichever way you may choose to manage the affairs of your respective ministry or province, there is a yardstick upon which your effectiveness as a Permanent Secretary is measured, especially after this orientation,” he said