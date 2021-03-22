Zambia’s High Commissioner to Ghana, Richard Mwanza has called for extensive trade among African countries to help create a single market.

Mr. Mwanza, who is also former ZNBC Director General, said the move would deepen economic integration of the continent to help achieve the objective of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

According to a statement issued to to the media in Lusaka yesterday from the High Commission of Zambia in Ghana, Mr. Mwanza said this during a tour of selected waste management and treatment projects of the Jospong Group of companies in Accra.

He noted that Jospong had proven business successes in the area of waste management and processing, a story that could provide opportunities for Zambian businesses to trade with it.

‘’The opportunity provided by Integrated Recycling and Composting Plant (IRECOP) by producing compost for agriculture and seedling production is of great interest to Zambia as it would help create jobs for the youth in the agribusiness sector,’’ he explained.

He further toured the sewerage systems limited, which is a liquid waste treatment plant of the Jospong Group in Accra, where the Zambian delegation was taken through the scientific process of treating faecal waste and generating biogas for electricity production.

Meanwhile, Managing Director of Sewerages Systems Ghana Ltd, Florence Cobbold said the plant treated over 2,000 cubic metres of liquid waste per day.

Ms. Cobbold added that similar plants are presently under construction in Kumasi, Takoradi, Tema and Tamale to serve other regions of Ghana.

The Zambian delegation later visited Zoompak Ghana Limited and shared ideas on how Zambia could benefit from scientific methods of medical waste treatment to help control infections.

The Jospong Group of Companies is one of the most diversified holdings companies in Ghana with operations in other African countries.

The company has business interest in about 14 sectors, with its biggest operations in waste management, ICT, banking, automobile and equipment.