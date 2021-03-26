Former Kasempa District Commissioner, Goodson Sansakuwa has joined the race for candidates vying for the Kasempa parliamentary seat.

Speaking during the Patriotic Front (PF) Kasempa constituency interviews, Mr Sansakuwa disclosed that he decided to take part in running the morning affairs of the country through parliament.

“I have decided that I will participate in the governance of the country through the parliament,” He said.

Mr Sansakuwa added that he has vast Knowledge and experience which he gained during his time as the head of the district administration.

“I have worked in government before in the previous administration of Movement for Multi-party Democracy and the current government of the Patriotic Front,” He said.

Mr Sansakuwa disclosed that the vast experience he has gained as district commissioner puts him at a better place to deliver development to the constituency.

“I believe I am capable of steering development of this constituency to greater heights to add on what the PF government has done in the constituency so far,” He added.

Mr Sansakuwa further disclosed that he decided to vie for adoption on PF ticket as Member of Parliament because he wants to be part of the winning team.