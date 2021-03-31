he Edgar Chagwa Lungu Multipurpose Empowerment Cooperative has empowered 50 cooperatives in Senga District of Northern Province with assorted empowerment items.

The items includes ploughs, incubators, sewing machines, roofing sheets, fertilizer among others.

Edgar Chagwa Lungu Multipurpose Empowerment Cooperative Coordinator Bob Sikaala said the items are a gift from President Lungu who loves the people of Senga.

“These items are exactly what you requested from the President and he has done it by the kindness of his heart. We should therefore wish his Excellency long life, his good deeds have made many people happy” said Mr Sikaala.

And Senga District Commissioner, Peter Chaila thanked President Lungu for empowering the people of Senga.

Mr. Chaila said the gesture shows that the President has the heart for the people of Senga.