9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, March 31, 2021
type here...
General NewsRural News
Updated:

ECL empowers 50 Senga cooperatives

By Photo Editor
45 views
0
General News ECL empowers 50 Senga cooperatives
Photo Editorhttps://www.lusakatimes.com

he Edgar Chagwa Lungu Multipurpose Empowerment Cooperative has empowered 50 cooperatives in Senga District of Northern Province with assorted empowerment items.

The items includes ploughs, incubators, sewing machines, roofing sheets, fertilizer among others.

Edgar Chagwa Lungu Multipurpose Empowerment Cooperative Coordinator Bob Sikaala said the items are a gift from President Lungu who loves the people of Senga.

“These items are exactly what you requested from the President and he has done it by the kindness of his heart. We should therefore wish his Excellency long life, his good deeds have made many people happy” said Mr Sikaala.

And Senga District Commissioner, Peter Chaila thanked President Lungu for empowering the people of Senga.

Mr. Chaila said the gesture shows that the President has the heart for the people of Senga.

Previous articleMilling plants almost complete in Mpika

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

General NewsPhoto Editor - 0

ECL empowers 50 Senga cooperatives

he Edgar Chagwa Lungu Multipurpose Empowerment Cooperative has empowered 50 cooperatives in Senga District of Northern Province with assorted...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Milling plants almost complete in Mpika

Rural News Photo Editor - 0
Zambia National Service (ZNS) Commandant Nathan Mulenga says he is impressed with the progress made at the Mpika milling Plant in Muchinga Province. ...
Read more

Kasama youths in fuel tanker empowerment

General News Photo Editor - 1
A youth cooperative in Kasama district has hailed government for empowering them with a fuel tanker. Be Creative Multipurpose Cooperative Chairperson, Francis Mwamba said the...
Read more

Government has not neglected KK

General News Chief Editor - 9
Government says reports in some sections of the media that it has neglected to take care of Dr Kenneth Kaunda are incorrect. Ministry of Works...
Read more

Sishuwa demands an apology from Emmanuel Mwamba

General News Chief Editor - 31
Respected academic and University of Zambia lecturer Dr. Sishuwa Sishuwa is demanding an apology from Zambia's Ambassador to Ethopia Emmanuel Mwamba for insinuating that...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.