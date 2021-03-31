9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, March 31, 2021
Sports
Zimbabwean Defender Excited to Join Nkana

Newly signed Nkana defensive midfielder Tichaona Chipunza has promised club supporters good performances.

Zimbabwean Chipunza, 26, officially joined Nkana on Tuesday.

He has played for Zimbabwean clubs among them Dynamos, Chicken Inn and Triangle United.

“I am so happy to join a big team not only in Zambia but Africa. Nkana has such a rich history and it is one of the biggest teams on the continent,” Chipunza told the Nkana Media.

“My expectations are that we are going to give it our best as a team because I am a team player. I expect to win things for Nkana and supporters will definitely see good performance,” he said.

He has four caps for Zimbabwe.

