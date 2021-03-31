The government says progress has been made in preparation for the debt pay-off for civil servants.

Public Service Management Division (PSMD) Permanent Secretary Boniface Chimbwali says a cab memo has already been presented before Cabinet and once it is signed and approved the issue of staff debt in the Civil Service will be addressed effectively.

Speaking during the induction of 35 civil servants in Eastern Province to the human resources management committee held today at Luangwa House in Chipata, Mr Chimbwali said Government is committed to improve the welfare of staff within the civil service.

“Contrary to the Doom Sayers going round peddling lies that Government has forgotten the issue about staff debt when we are actively looking at the matter,” he said.

Mr Chimbwali also announced that a number of positions in the public service have been unfrozen and that the treasury authority has been given for civil servants that had been acting to be confirmed.

“This move is meant to motivate the civil servants in the country and as government, we do not want to see any civil servant act in a position for a long time,” he said.

And Civil Service Commission (CSC) Vice Chairperson Hilary Chipango said in line with the Service Commission Act Number 10 of 2016, the Commission embarked on delegating some of its functions to HRMCs in selected government institutions.

“You may wish to note that Eastern Province is the sixth province to receive the delegated functions from the Commission after Luapula, Southern, Central, Northern and North-Western.

“As human resource management committee, you will be expected to perform the delegated functions on behalf of the Civil Service Commission in line with the prescribed regulations,” he said.

Mr Chipango stated that the delegated human resources management functions will lead to timely decision making as well as efficient and effective handling of human resource management cases in Eastern Province.

“It is also envisaged that delegating our functions will cut down on bureaucracy and turnaround time of processing human resources cases in the civil service,” he said.

Earlier, Eastern Province Permanent Secretary Veronica Mwiche appealed to the newly inducted human resource management team to take their responsibilities seriously by conducting themselves with integrity; and remain committed to the values and code of ethics of the public service.

Ms Mwiche said this intervention by the Civil Service Commission is in line with the resolve and commitment of government to continuously improve service delivery to the citizens and enhance the management of public service.

Meanwhile, Ms Mwiche was appointed as Responsible Officer of the HRMC in Eastern Province while her deputy Josphat Lombe has been awarded the position of chairperson and Provincial Health Director Dr Gideon Zulu is holding the vice chairperson position.