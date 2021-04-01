Jumulo FC’s lead at the top of the FAZ Copperbelt Division 1 table has been reduced to a point following a goalless draw against Miseshi Blue Stars in the midweek rescheduled match in Kitwe.

Leaders Jumulo were held by a determined Miseshi Stars in the delayed Week 2 Kitwe derby.

Coach Linos Makwaza’s Jumulo have 31 points, one ahead of closest rivals Mutondo Stars, from 14 matches played.

Second placed Mutondo reduced Jumulo’s lead to a point after thumping Mufulira Police ‘Muchindu” 3-1 at home in Kitwe.

Mutondo striker Johnny Katalayi scored twice and his strike partner Chisha Kampamba contributed a goal in the routing of Muchindu.

Elsewhere, Kalulushi Modern Stars’ two game winning run is over following a goalless draw against visiting Roan United in Kalulushi.

Third placed Kalulushi remain six points away from leaders Jumulo after increasing their tally slightly to 25 points from 14 matches played.

Ndola United have sneaked into fourth place after thumping Konkola Mine Police 2-0 away in Chililabombwe.

The win pushed Ndola to 24 points after playing 24 points.

FAZ Copperbelt Division 1 Week 2 (Rescheduled)

Young Power 2-3 Chingola Police

Mufulira Blackpool 0-0 Zambezi

Kalulushi Modern Stars 1-1 Roan United

Police Blue Eagles 0-1 Mufulira United

Young Nkana 0-2 Copperbelt Buffaloes

Miseshi Blue Stars 0-0 Jumulo

Konkola Mine Police 0-2 Ndola United

Mutondo Stars 3-1 Mufulira Police