Thursday, April 1, 2021
Feature Politics
Police caution political parties

The Zambia Police has called on the political party leadership in Mkushi district to ensure that party members understand and adhere to the stipulations of the Public Order Act.

Officer Commanding for Kapiri, Mkushi and Luano region, Brighton Mwape reminded party officials when he officiated at a police initiated meeting with political parties yesterday.

Mr Mwape stressed that the essence of reaching out to the political parties is aimed at ensuring that peace is maintained among the political players, during the campaign period.

He said that it was important for political parties to understand the tenets of the Public Order Act, adding that the cardinal principle is aimed at preserving peace, law and order in society.

He said that the force will execute their duties professionally in this regard without favour, saying that the idea of inviting political parties is to strengthen a partnership with police, in order to stem electoral violence.

“We partner with you on the matter of promoting peaceful campaigns and elections, so it is important to acknowledge that we are not enemies”, he noted.

Mr Mwape also assured the political parties that his department will not hinder any party from operating as long as that party is doing its activities within the confines of the law.

The Political Parties that attended this meeting were the Patriotic Front (PF), and the United Party for National Development (UPND).

