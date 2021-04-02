Health Minister Dr. Jonas Chanda has warned that Government will take action by closing learning institutions that will record a high number of cases due to laxity in following guidelines set for the prevention of Covid-19 in schools.

Commenting on reports that a significant number of students from Levy Mwanawasa Medical University had tested positive for Covid-19, Dr. Chanda said he was disappointed that a medical University which should lead by example, was one that had recorded the numbers due to laxity.

“We have do not want our higher learning institutions to become epicenters for Covid-19, and with that, the President has been very clear, that stipulated guidelines are followed, you do not follow the guidelines, we close you.” Dr. Chanda said.

And the Health Minister has appealed to the Public not to relax in the prevention of Covid-19 over the coming long weekend.

Speaking during the Covid-19 update today, Dr. Chanda said there is likely to be an increase in social gatherings which are a conduit for the spread of Covid-19.

“we anticipate a number of social gatherings. We wish to remind our people that these congregate settings are a conduit for the super spread of COVID-19, as many people attend these events with poor adherence to the public health guidance.”

“Despite the reduction in our case positivity, I wish to remind us all that the risk of infection remains high, particularly in congregate settings. Therefore, I wish to earnestly appeal to each and every Zambian to be on guard this long weekend. Do not give in to laxity.” The Minister said.

And in the last 24 hours, 131 new Covid-19 cases have been recorded in the last 24 hours out of 5, 487 translating into a 2% positivity rate, bringing the cumulative number of cases recorded to 88,549 a combined total of 106 discharges were recorded both from the Covid-19 isolation facilities and home management bringing the cumulative number of recoveries to 84, 698 translating to 96%.

On a sad note, 4 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of Covid-19 related deaths to 1,212 classified as 676 Covid-19 deaths and 536 Covid-19 associated death.