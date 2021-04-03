Presidential Affairs Minister Freedom Sikazwe has expressed happiness with the progress on the construction of a 1X2 classroom block at Norald Resettlement Scheme in Mpulungu District.

Mr. Sikazwe who inspected works was impressed to find that the community of Norald are contributing their labour to ensure that the classroom block is completed.

ZANIS Reports that the construction of the classroom block is being done under the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) using community participation mode.

“We started this project in 2019 but the funds allocated to the project was not enough so this year we hope the project will be done before the second term,” he said.

Mr. Sikazwe who is Mpulungu Member of Parliament said government through the Office of the Vice President has created resettlement schemes to empower people with land for farming.

He added that in order to make the Resettlement schemes attractive, government has put up facilities such as schools and clinics.

“We are remaining with the construction of a clinic at this Resettlement scheme and as soon as the classroom block is completed, we will start the construction of the clinic,” said Mr. Sikazwe.

And parents in the area are happy as the school will shorten the distance covered to access education facilities.