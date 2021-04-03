National Democratic Congress (NDC) leader Chishimba Kambwili, who is still embroiled in a factional fight with his former Vice President Joseph Akafumba, has said that he wants to work with President Edgar Lungu in uplifting the welfare of the Zambian people.

Speaking to ZNBC in an interview during the week, Mr Kambwili said that he has taken his forgiveness from the Head of State with much appreciation, adding that this is not the time to fight one another but find solutions to challenges affecting the people.

Mr. Kambwili said that he and President Lungu come a long way and that it is just right for the two to continue sharing brotherly love and that he is grateful to President Lungu for forgiving him.

Mr Kambwili is still in a fight with Vice President Joseph Akafumba on who controls NDC with both factions claiming to field candidates in parallel structures for the upcoming 12 August elections