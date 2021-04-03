Nkana are out searching for their first points in Group D of the CAF Confederation Cup as they face Tanzania’s Namungo FC on match day three away in Dar-es Salaam on Sunday.

Nkana and Namungo are winless from the first two Group D matches ahead of their meeting at Benjamin Mkupa Stadium.

“I think our preparations since we arrived here have been a challenge,’ said Nkana coach Kelvin Kaindu in a pre-match media briefing.

“Yesterday we failed to have our training session, we got to the stadium a bit late and it was almost getting dark and also today we were waiting for the bus at 09h00 but it came a bit late. But all in all we are ready for the match,” said Kaindu.

Nkana have so far lost 3-0 to Egyptians side Pyramids in Cairo and 2-0 to Raja Casablanca in Ndola in the Group D matches played last month.

The match is scheduled to kick off at 15h00 Zambian time.