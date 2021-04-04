Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo says the construction of police housing units and offices by the government is a demonstration of its commitment to uplift the conditions of service for police officers in the country.

Mr. Kampyongo said government has formulated a robust plan to develop infrastructure for the police service to address the challenge of lack of accommodation faced by security wings in the country.

He said this when he commissioned and handed over six houses to Zambia police service in Chongwe.

Mr. Kampyongo stated that government is aware that a lot of police officers in Chongwe have lived and worked without decent office and housing infrastructure since the service started operating in the area in 1986.

He however assured men and women in the district that Chongwe is one of the priority areas which is set to benefit from the second phase of the housing project for security wings in the country.

“The plan for infrastructure development includes a modern police station and more housing units. This is an ongoing program aimed at constructing a total of 12000 police housing units,” Mr. Kampyongo said.

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja thanked government through the ministry of home affairs for considering Chongwe as one of the priority areas where more housing units and office space for police officers will be constructed.

Mr. Kanganja stated that construction of a modern police station in the district will enable police officers to carry out their duties effectively.

He also implored police officers to ensure that they remain professional during and after this year’s general elections.

And Chongwe Member of Parliament Japhen Mwakalombe commended government under the leadership of President Edgar Lungu for implementing various developmental projects in his constituency such as the construction of the six houses for police officers.

Mr. Mwakalombe further disclosed that four police posts have since been constructed in Kanakantapa, Lwimba, Katoba and Kwamwena areas using constituency development funds (CDF) to enhance security and order in the district.