Zesco United have rallied to beat Zanaco 2-1 at home in Ndola to open a seven point lead at the top of the FAZ Super Division table.

Captain Simon Silwamba grabbed the winner at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium just seconds from time to send Zesco to 43 points from 21 matches played.

Zanaco went ahead on 36 minutes via a robust free kick scored by striker Moses Phiri from outside the box.

Zesco launched their come back twelve minutes after the break when Chipolopolo defender Adrian Chama converted from the spot.

Luanshya referee Darius Kafuli awarded Zesco a penalty after Zanaco captain Ziyo Tembo fouled Silwamba in the box.

It was a game the Bankers dominated and will go home kicking themselves for losing.

Zanaco stay second on the table with 36 points after playing 21 matches.

Meanwhile, Buildcon have beaten Forest Rangers 2-1 in the lunch time match played at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

The win pushed Buildcon two places up to number five after increasing their tally to 34.

Forest have dropped one place down to sixth place as they remain stuck on 32 points after playing 21 matches.