9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, April 4, 2021
type here...
Sports
Updated:

Zesco Rally to Stun Zanaco and Open 7 Point Lead

By sports
45 views
0
Sports Zesco Rally to Stun Zanaco and Open 7 Point Lead
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Zesco United have rallied to beat Zanaco 2-1 at home in Ndola to open a seven point lead at the top of the FAZ Super Division table.

Captain Simon Silwamba grabbed the winner at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium just seconds from time to send Zesco to 43 points from 21 matches played.

Zanaco went ahead on 36 minutes via a robust free kick scored by striker Moses Phiri from outside the box.

Zesco launched their come back twelve minutes after the break when Chipolopolo defender Adrian Chama converted from the spot.

Luanshya referee Darius Kafuli awarded Zesco a penalty after Zanaco captain Ziyo Tembo fouled Silwamba in the box.

It was a game the Bankers dominated and will go home kicking themselves for losing.

Zanaco stay second on the table with 36 points after playing 21 matches.

Meanwhile, Buildcon have beaten Forest Rangers 2-1 in the lunch time match played at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

The win pushed Buildcon two places up to number five after increasing their tally to 34.

Forest have dropped one place down to sixth place as they remain stuck on 32 points after playing 21 matches.

Previous articleCEC’s Hanson Sindowe dies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Zesco Rally to Stun Zanaco and Open 7 Point Lead

Zesco United have rallied to beat Zanaco 2-1 at home in Ndola to open a seven point lead at...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Napsa Seek Debut CAF Confed Cup Group Stage Victory

Sports sports - 0
Napsa Stars on Sunday host Cameroon’s Coton Sport Garoua in Lusaka in search of their first win in the group stage of the CAF...
Read more

Winless Nkana Search for First CAF Confed Cup Group D Points

Sports sports - 0
Nkana are out searching for their first points in Group D of the CAF Confederation Cup as they face Tanzania’s Namungo FC on match...
Read more

Lusaka Dynamos Fail To Reclaim 3rd Place

Sports sports - 0
Lusaka Dynamos failed to reclaim third place today following a 1-1 home draw with Kabwe Warriors at Woodlands Stadium in Lusaka. Dynamos stay put at...
Read more

Lusaka Dynamos Eye Return to 3rd Place

Sports sports - 0
Lusaka Dynamos have a chance to go third in the FAZ Super Division when they host Kabwe Warriors on Saturday at Woodlands Stadium in...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.