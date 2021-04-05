9.5 C
Church empowerment fund not political-Kapiri DC

By Chief Editor
Kapiri Mposhi District Commissioner Smart Mwila has clarified that there was nothing political about the church empowerment fund.

Mr. Mwila explained that the fund, which was initiated by government to help cushion the impact of Covid-19 on churches, is meant to benefit all churches regardless of the political affiliation of their general membership.

He expressed regret that some people want to politicise the fund when it was evident that the church and other faith based organisations have also been affected by the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said this when he officiated at the United Church of Zambia (UCZ) Kapiri Mposhi Central Congregation building fundraising service to construct an official house for the overseer reverend.

“Government is merely helping…churches are made up of communities who have been ravaged by the coronavirus and the government of President Lungu doesn’t want to leave anyone behind as it strives to cushion the impact of this pandemic on our economy and there is nothing political about that,” Mr. Mwila said.

He said there was no justification to turning down assistance as government was there to provide relief after realising that churches were failing to cope with the impact of Covid-19.

Mr. Mwila has since encouraged the church, religious and faith-based organisations to apply for the Covid-19 empowerment fund through the Ministry of Guidance and Religious Affairs.

“Government appreciates the role the church plays in supplementing government efforts in alleviating the suffering of the communities in which they operate hence churches should be helped for them to continue their nobble duty,” Mr Mwila said.

Government recently launched a K50 million empowerment fund targeting churches to stimulate the economy and ensuring sustenance of the church and its activities.

And Kapiri Mposhi UCZ Congregation Minister-In-Charge, Moses Chapakwenda has commended government for the support it has continued to render to the church.

The UCZ has embarked on the construction of an official house for the congregation’s Minister-In-Charge and is scouting for K120, 000 for the super structure.

Mr. Mwila donated K4, 000 cash towards the project which is already at slab level.

  4. MOST PLACES OF W0RSH1P TODAY ASK YOU FOR ASSISTANCE TO SOLVE THEIR PROBLEMS
    YET THE SAME PAST0RS WILL TELL YOU TO PRAY FOR YOURS ??

