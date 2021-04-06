9.5 C
UPND sees another top brass Defect to the ruling PF

The United Party for National Development (UPND) has suffered another setback following the defection of Hon Ephraim Kaang’andu Belemu, who people described as President Hakainde Hichilema’s ally and Senior UPND Member of Parliament. Hon Ephraim Belemu, Defects to the ruling Patriotic Front

Hon Belemu who was until now a sitting opposition UPND Mbabala Constituency Member of Parliament, Hon Ephraim Kaang’andu Belemu has ditched the opposition political party to join the ruling Patriotic Front (PF).

At a colorful ceremony held in Lusaka, Hon Belemu was received by the ruling PF National Chairperson Hon Samuel Mukupa on behalf of the party President Edgar Lungu.

Other senior members of the ruling party present included Hon Stephen Kampyongo, Hon Joseph Malanji, Hon Brian Mundubile, immediate former UPND Spokesperson Hon Charles Kakoma and Deputy Media Director Mr. Antonio Mourinho Mwanza.

Mr. Belemu becomes the second high-profile person to defect from the opposition to the ruling party months just before parliament is dissolved, a backing trend not seen in Zambian politics where ruling party candidates tend to resign from the ruling party to join the opposition.

There was no immediate comment from the UPND president, though he urged his members to respect the choice of former spokesperson Chares Kakoma’s defection to PF.

