9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, April 6, 2021
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

Zambia maintains low Covid-19 infection rate

By Chief Editor
45 views
0
Headlines Zambia maintains low Covid-19 infection rate
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Minister of Health, Jonas Chanda says Zambia is fortunate to have maintained a positivity rate of below 5 percent for the past two weeks as the COVID pandemic has continued to upset the world, with countries in Asia and Europe continuing to contribute the largest numbers of daily new COVID – 19 cases.

He said the country recorded a lower 3 percent of the total number of people tested for COVID this week as compared to last week’s 4 percent.

However, Dr. Chanda appealed to Zambians to remain cautious and continue to encourage adherence to the COVID prevention guidelines and other public health guidance.

“We wish to caution that we still face a possible increase in cases following the incubation period, which is the time between exposure to the virus and onset of symptoms, typically 5 – 6 days,” the Minister explained.

Dr. Chanda thanked health teams who are on the ground for their tireless and selfless dedication to duty.

“As we continue to monitor the incidences following COVID – 19 globally, we note from our colleagues in the region like Malawi, Zimbabwe and others that there are no records concerning adverse events following vaccination with AstraZeneca or indeed any other Covid-19 vaccine. The common mild non-life-threatening events reported include pain at the injection site, headache, fever, nausea, fatigue, and generalized body pains,” he said.

The Minister acknowledged the support received from the World Health Organization and the United Kingdom for capacity building in Integrated Disease Surveillance and Response (IDSR) saying it will go a long way in supporting the country effectively for the response at the sub-national level.

Meanwhile, Dr. Chanda says the country has recorded 79 positive COVID cases out of the 2,872 tested people, with North-Western recording the highest number at 36 cases and Copperbelt with the lowest at 1 case.

“On a sad note, we recorded two (2) new deaths from Copperbelt (1) and Northern (1) provinces. The cumulative number of COVID-19 related deaths recorded now stands at 1,222, classified as 683 COVID – 19 deaths and 539 COVID – 19 associated deaths,” he explained.

Mr. Chanda said a total number of 110 discharges were recorded from both the COVID – 19 isolation facilities and home management, bringing the cumulative number of recoveries to 96 percent.

Previous articleDon’t shoot the messenger, deal with the message. A response to John Nyawali

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

Zambia maintains low Covid-19 infection rate

Minister of Health, Jonas Chanda says Zambia is fortunate to have maintained a positivity rate of below 5 percent...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Local Fuel Transporters Agree to Reduce Rates to Match Foreign Competitors

Headlines Chief Editor - 11
The Local Transporters for fule have agreed to reduce oil transportation rates after consultations with the Oil Marketing Companies(OMC) following reports that OMCs had...
Read more

President Lungu issue directive to allow Local Tank Drivers Transport 50% of the Fuel

Headlines Chief Editor - 23
President Edgar Lungu has directed that the 50 percent fuel volume allocation to local transporters should be fully implemented without any delays. The Head of...
Read more

Chipata Diocese Archbishop George Lungu is being Political- Andrew Ntewewe

Headlines Chief Editor - 51
Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) president Andrew Ntewewe has urged the Church to ignore Chipata Diocese Archbishop George Lungu and access the empowerment fund...
Read more

Zambian Fuel Tanker Drivers do not want the Transportation of Jet Fuel to be in the hands of Foreigners

Headlines Chief Editor - 26
Zambian Fuel Tanker drivers, who have been on go-slow that has led to a fuel shortage in various parts of the country, have appealed...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.