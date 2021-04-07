Sesheke Member of Parliament, Romeo Kang’ombe, has been found guilty and convicted on charges of assault and abduction of Police Officers and will be sentenced on April 12, 2021.

ZANIS reports that Chinsali Senior Resident Magistrate, Julius Malata has also revoked the bail for Mr Kang’ombe and will be in custody awaiting sentencing on Monday, next week.

This is in a matter in which Mr. Kang’ombe was facing four counts of abduction and assault of two Police officers contrary to the laws of Zambia.

The court found Mr Kang’ombe guilty on three counts and acquitted him on one count when he appeared for judgement this month.

Magistrate Malata however, reserved sentencing for April 12, next week because the defense lawyers were not present in court.

He further said the prosecution team failed to prove the charge of assault in count one however, proved the case beyond any reasonable doubt in count 2, 3 and 4.

“The court has found the accused person not guilty with regards to count one and acquit him accordingly. However, the court finds the accused person guilty in count 2, 3 and 4 and convict him accordingly,” said Magistrate Malata.

Magistrate Malata said the court could not proceed to pass judgement because the defence lawyer was not available to mitigate for the convict.

He added that the defense lawyer, Mulambo Haimbe did not file any document to inform the court why he was not available to represent his client.

Magistrate Malata adjourned the matter to April 12, to allow the defense lawyer Mulambo Haimbe to travel to Chinsali and mitigate for the convict before being sentenced.

It is alleged that the accused person whilst acting with others unknown in Lavushimanda district of Muchinga province did abduct and assaulted two police officers who were assigned to facilitate the smooth passage of the United Party for National Development President Hakainde Hichilema and his entourage.

Mr Kang’ombe in the first charge faced two counts of abducting Sergeant Innocent Mwale and Constable Chinyama Chipango of Mununga police post on October 14, 2020 contrary to section 256 of the penal code Cap 87 of the laws of Zambia.

He is in the second charge facing two counts of assault of the two police officers contrary to section 250(b) of the penal Code.

Mr Kang’ombe was on a K200, 000 bail in his own recognizance with two sureties who are residents of Chinsali district, which has since been revoked.

Mr Kang’ombe is being represented by the law firm, Malambo and Company of Lusaka.