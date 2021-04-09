Shepolopolo are in South Africa to face Banyana Banyana in a friendly match in Johannesburg on Saturday.

Coach Bruce Mwape’s Zambian side is warming up for the delayed Tokyo Olympics scheduled for this summer.

The team travelled to South Africa on Friday morning and is camped at the SAFA Technical Centre.

“South Africa is a good side and we want them to give us a positive result,” Mwape said before departure for South Africa.

Meanwhile, Spain based striker Racheal Nachula has joined the squad in Johannesburg ahead of the friendly match against South Africa.

CFF Zaragoza strike Nachula joins Barbara Banda as another foreign based player in camp.

Zambia further scheduled to host Kenya in another friendly at the month-end.