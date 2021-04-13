Good morning Sir/Madam

My name is Chileshe, NRC No. ******/6*/1 and live in Luanshya in the Copperbelt Province.

I started work and contributions in 1988 with Zambia Consolidated Copper Mines Limited (ZCCM). I was born in 1964. As at now am 57 years.

I went to NAPSA in Kitwe to find out how much I have contributed and way the forward so that I can claim my money. Upon going through my records, I was told that I have contributed more than 180 months and so I cannot get a lump sum of my monies.

I have entered into a pension which will be calculated and be given to me on a monthly basis for example K800.00. Now where can I take this kind of money? Because when I was working I was getting K7,000.00 per month and could not manage building a house. Thinking since Iam now old let me get my NAPSA and build a house for my family who will remain on earth since am now about to die anytime and only to find those statements.

No one has informed me of such changes. Again how do you institute a law on someone’s money? This should not be compulsory. Someone must choose whether getting lump sum or enter into pension. Please I will leave my children in the dark.

The question is: How are you going to help poor people like me? Please help me in this matter. I need my lump sum and for that matter it’s my contribution and no one else. A lot of people are complaining about this. We are the voters on the ground and we must be happy in whatever we are doing.

Kindly advise our President because he is a listening president and we Love him so much.

Yours crying,

Chileshe