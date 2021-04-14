Vice President Inonge Wina has commissioned the K23 million water reticulation project which is expected to enable 18,000 people to have access to clean and safe water in Chongwe district.

Mrs. Wina observed that the district has been facing water blues for a long time due to excessive exploitation of water sources in Chongwe.

Speaking at the commissioning of the water project, Mrs. Wina said abuse of water sources such as Chongwe river and charcoal burning, coupled with the effects of climate change, have contributed to the depletion of water.

She observed that the water reticulation infrastructure will provide safe and clean water for both commercial and domestic use and also improve the hygiene of the people in the area.

“This will subsequently improve the health status of our people especially at this time of the Covid-19 when issues of hygiene are more critical,” she stated.

The Vice President has since cautioned the residents of Chongwe to guard the new water reticulation infrastructure so that they continue to sustainably enjoy the benefits of having sufficient clean water.

“Government has done has its part by giving you water infrastructure, now the onus is on you to guard it jealously,” she added.

She has meanwhile urged the people of Chongwe to acknowledge that there is a cost attached to accessing clean and safe water, stating that they should contribute towards the services that will be rendered.

And Minister of Water Development and Sanitation, Raphael Nakachinda said the project will also lead to increased hours of supply from 11 to 22 hours every day.

Mr. Nakachinda noted that the implementation of the water reticulation project in Chongwe is a demonstration of government’s commitment to improving access to water and sanitation in the country.

He revealed that the dividends of the project are already being witnessed adding that the supply of clean water has caused a reduction in waterborne disease in the district.

“Government has managed to improve access to water in the country, which was at 64 percent in 2014 to 72 percent. We have also seen improved access to sanitation from 25 percent in 2017 to 54 percent,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo said government is planning to expand the Chongwe river to further improve access to safe water in the district.

And Chongwe Member of Parliament Japhen Mwakalombe observed that the provision of safe and clean water will reduce the distances that people used to cover to access water.

In a vote of thanks, senior chieftainess Nkomeshya of the Soli people in Chongwe district pledged to work with government in promoting development in the area.

Improved access to clean and safe water is one of the programmes outlined in the seventh National Development Plan (7NDP) and the Vision 2030.