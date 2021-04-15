9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, April 15, 2021
Sports
Kitwe United Toast Nkana Kill in Kitwe Derby

Kitwe United are toasting their first win of the 2020/21 FAZ Super Division season that came at the expense of Kitwe rivals Nkana on Wednesday.

The Buchi Boys rallied from a goal down to beat Nkana 2-1 in lunchtime match at Arthur Davies Stadium in Kitwe.

Kitwe acting coach Kassie Kalande said Chingalika planned well for Nkana.

“We made the plan for this game. It was not an easy plan because we have not been winning games especially that Nkana scored first so the boys felt as if the tradition of losing has come. My plan was correct and I had a lot of depths in the team which I introduced in the second half and they changed the game,” Kalande said.

Kalande told journalists at Arthur Davies Stadium that Kitwe had been working on scoring in a bid to start winning games.

“We have been working on the problem of failing to score most of the times. All our training session we have been concentrating on the finishing and it has worked out because all the goals came like we have been training.”

Kalande said the win over Nkana gives bottom placed Kitwe the hope of surviving relegation.

“Of course the win gives hope. If we can win all the remaining matches we can survive so it is just a matter of preparing the boys,” he said.

Kitwe have 11 points from 23 matches played.

Previous articleNapsa Stars Chop Down Forest Rangers

